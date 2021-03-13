With the goal of bringing fresh water from the Sutang river to irrigate surrounding villages, the authorities re-excavated the Shoiljura canal in Habiganj. Seven years later, the canal has become a means of hazard for nearby villagers and the river itself.

Pollution of the canal caused by a number of factories established on its banks is affecting at least 30 villages in Habiganj Sadar, Chunarughat and Lakhai upazilas. Korab, Lukra, Nurpur, and Rajiura villages in particular are facing the brunt, according to environmentalists.

The spiral 82-kilometre-long Sutang river, once host to a thriving fish population, is now too toxic for aquatic life and for irrigation because of the pollutants streaming in via the Shoiljura canal, said locals.

Rajiura Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Babul said the Shoiljura canal was re-excavated in 2014 in order to provide irrigation in the area.

“We were supposed to get fresh water for irrigation, but we are getting contaminated water as various factories are dumping waste into this canal. The end result has been the pollution of the Sutang,” he said.

On the occasion of Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence, Boishkahi TV appointed the first ever transgender newscaster in Bangladesh today. Tashnuva Anan Shishir, a talented model and actor, will start her journey as a news presenter from March 08, on International Women’s Day. Tashnuva began her acting career in 2007 with the theatre troupe Natua. She has been a part of the theatre troupe BotTola for more than two years, appearing in many notable productions. She is set to appear in two full-length feature films this year. A dancer, model and a voice artiste, Tashnuva’s precedence as the first ever transgender news presenter will inspire thousands of transgender women in our country. “I want to build a team with aspiring dancers, actors and media personalities from the transgender community to raise awareness about the obstacles we face. I want to help these individuals build sustainable livelihoods,” shares Tashnuva. “We need to prioritise people’s capabilities over their gender identities.”

Several demands raised by environmentalists and initiatives taken by local representatives to save the river have all failed and the pollution continues to rise, he added.

Yusuf Ali, a farmer from Alipur, which houses many of the factories polluting the canal, said water from the Sutang causes skin diseases and also damages the crops.

“But we are using it as we do not have any other choice,” he added.

Habiganj environmental activist Tofazzal Sohel said the industrial waste of various factories are flowing into the Sutang river through the Shoiljura canal.

“Unplanned and unregulated industrialisation in Habiganj’s Madhabpur upazila turned this beautiful river into a stream of waste.”

As the Sutang is connected with the Meghna, the industrial pollution is also ultimately impacting this major river, he added.

The Sutang flows from the hilly streams in the Tripura border on the Bangladesh side, according to the Habiganj Water Development Board.

UNCHECKED INDUSTRIAL GROWTH

Abdul Qayyum, an environmental activist and a business owner in the Shahpur Natun Bazar area in Madhabpur, said due to the low price of agricultural land, and easy availability of gas, electricity and a good communications system, large companies have been buying land and setting up factories along the river.

“But nobody cares about how those factories are polluting the river and canals,” he added.

A total of 44 factories are operating in Habiganj Sadar, Madhabpur, and Sayestaganj upazilas in the district, according to Department of Environment (DoE) data.

Habiganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Tareq Mohammad Zakaria told this correspondent that the factories in question are not under any EPZ [export processing zone].

“It has been established by people buying land in private,” said the ADC.

Director of the Sylhet divisional office of the DoE Amran Hossain told this correspondent that DoE officials are monitoring whether those factories are running their effluent treatment plants (ETP).

“But usually we find their ETPs running,” he said.

However, he added, it is possible that untreated industrial waste is being discharged through less visible streams into the canal at night and other times.

Narayan Saha, former head of the Department of Forestry and Environmental Science at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, said, “If the industrialisation around Sutang is not strictly regulated, it will destroy all including wetlands, agriculture, and the rivers.”

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) recently served legal notices to 20 different officials of the government — including the secretaries of the land ministry and the environment, forest and climate change ministry — urging them to save the environment by putting a stop to industrial pollution of the river in three upazilas of Habiganj.

Bela’s Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said a full list of all the industrial establishments occupying and polluting the Sutang river has been prepared and the organisation strongly demands that these be evicted.

“Considering the current condition of the river, it is requested to declare the river as an environmentally critical area and take necessary steps to maintain it as an environmentally sensitive area,” added the Bela chief.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced growing pressure to resign on Thursday, as the state’s assembly speaker authorized an impeachment investigation into the allegations of misconduct he’s facing. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin the investigation, which he said will have the power to interview witnesses and subpoena documents.

The New York attorney general’s office confirmed Thursday night that the assembly’s investigation would not impact their own independent investigation into the sexual misconduct claims against Cuomo.

The investigation comes as more than 55 lawmakers said in a letter Thursday that they want the governor out.

“The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all depend on clear and trustworthy leadership,” the letter said. “In light of the governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio has also called on Cuomo to resign. “It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” the mayor said Thursday.

Cuomo said last week that he would not resign, but his office pledged to cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation.

The calls for resignation comes as Cuomo is facing a new allegation of sexual misconduct reported by The Times Union of Albany. The reporting is based on an anonymous source who the Times Union said has “direct knowledge” of another woman’s claim.

The source told the Times Union that after watching Cuomo hold a press conference on another allegation of sexual misconduct, a female aide to Cuomo became upset and told a supervisor that the governor groped her. The aide reportedly claimed Cuomo summoned her to the executive mansion to help him with a technical issue involving his mobile phone, before reaching under her blouse and fondling her.

The aide, who has not been identified, has not filed a report, according to The New York Times.

Cuomo denied the allegations, writing in a statement that “I have never done anything like this.” Cuomo called the details “gut-wrenching.”

“I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report,” the governor said.

Albany police said Thursday that they were notified of the allegations by the New York State Police and the governor’s office, according to the Times. Police officials said the alleged conduct may have risen “to the level of a crime,” but said that does not mean the department has opened a criminal investigation, the Times reported.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, whose office is investigating former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, announced Friday that he won’t run for re-election and will leave office at the end of the year.

Before Breonna Taylor’s name became synonymous with police violence against Black Americans, she was an emergency medical technician in Louisville, Ky.

The 26-year-old Black woman’s friends and family say she was beloved, and relished the opportunity to brighten someone else’s day.

Exactly one year ago, Louisville police gunned her down in her home. Now, her name is a ubiquitous rallying cry at protests calling for police reforms, and many social justice advocates point to her story as an example of how difficult it can be to hold police accountable for violent acts.

The Louisville incident unfolded during a botched narcotics raid, when officers forced their way into her apartment in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Taylor was not the target of the raid and the suspect police were searching for was not at Taylor’s home.

A year after Taylor’s death, none of the officers who fired their service weapons — a total of 32 rounds — face criminal charges directly over Taylor’s killing. At least three officers with connections to the raid have been terminated from the force.

As The Nation Chants Her Name, Breonna Taylor’s Family Grieves A Life ‘Robbed’

In September, the city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family, which also included several police reforms.

“Her death has ignited a movement in Louisville and the nation for racial justice, sending thousands into our streets and cities all across the country and the world all crying out for justice for Breonna,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said at a press briefing announcing the settlement.

City officials have also banned no-knock warrants.

The push for justice continues

But many advocates believe justice has not been done, citing the lack of criminal charges and saying they want to see broader criminal justice reform.

Demonstrators plan to gather in downtown Louisville on Saturday to mark the anniversary of Taylor’s death, member station WFPL reported. Activists say they hope to keep her memory alive and renew calls for justice, after the winter dampened on-the-ground protests.

Some advocates are calling for Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature to pass “Breonna’s Law,” which would ban no-knock warrants statewide.

Another intriguing collection of rumors and whispers has been posted by Tom from the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead. One of the juiciest mentions is left for a mega APU that Intel could have in the works to try to “leapfrog” AMD instead of constantly playing catch-up with Team Red. Apparently, Intel could accomplish this by releasing a Sapphire Rapids Xeon APU selection rather than just leaving the series as a pure CPU family for servers. Being an APU would mean that the chip would also possess an iGPU, and it seems there would be some room for a Samsung HBME2 Flashbolt memory solution too.

According to Tom, there is a skunksworks project inside Intel that involves a team working on such an APU for the Sapphire Rapids series, which is expected to make an appearance in 2022 or 2023. The SKUs apparently go up to a 56-core beast (with there being mention of a 72-core XCC die being tested) and would involve a four-chiplet design. However, it’s possible all those chiplets won’t necessarily be reserved for the CPU cores alone, with room being made for an Intel Xe iGPU and the abovementioned HBM support module. The Intel Xe iGPU in such a mega APU wouldn’t be a run-of-the-mill type either and would likely be able to offer up to dGPU-level performance.

As the channel host points out, such a Sapphire Rapids Xeon APU could work well by reducing processing latency times. However, as much as he tries to convince that AMD should be worried about such a project, especially as now Intel has an engineer as CEO (Pat Gelsinger), you have to consider that Zen 4 would need to be an absolute disaster for everything to come up roses for Team Blue. On the server side, Zen 3 EPYC Milan has been hitting some home runs, and Zen 4 EPYC Genoa is already shaping up to be devastating with a 96-core monster in its ranks and the presence of PCIe 5/DDR5 support. It’s just possible AMD might want to offer a Zen 4 EPYC or Threadripper APU with RDNA 2 technology in the near future – and what a “mega” battle that could end up being.

The Kentucky Senate passed a bill late last month restricting such warrants in certain situations, which many activists and Democratic lawmakers say does not go far enough. They had introduced a similar bill in the House in August, called “Breonna’s Law,” but the House Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to move forward with the Republican-sponsored proposal, according to WFPL.

As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it’s a “magnificent building” to live in.

Except on weekends.

Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Biden also spent a weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

Many presidents have complained at one point or another about feeling confined in the White House. Biden already has echoed earlier presidents in comparing the experience to living in a “gilded cage.”

So trading the 132-room executive mansion for a less confining, more relaxing weekend hangout can help presidents unwind, said University of Chicago political scientist William Howell.

“What he wanted to be was president,” Howell said. “It is not the White House per se that is the draw.”

The White House defends Biden’s leisure travel at a time when both he and federal health officials have been pleading with the public to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, including by avoiding unnecessary travel.

Youtube video thumbnail

“The president lives in Wilmington. It’s his home. That’s where he’s lived for many, many years,” press secretary Jen Psaki said recently. “And as you know, as any president of the United States does, he takes a private airplane called Air Force One to travel there.”

“I think most Americans would also see that as a unique circumstance,” she said of the government aircraft available to Biden.

No president travels alone, though, no matter how private the plane. It requires that lots of other people travel as well. And the costs mount quickly.

Besides the Air Force flight crew, a president’s travel party includes Secret Service agents, White House staff, journalists and family. Depending on the destination and purpose of the trip, lawmakers, Cabinet secretaries or other guests may fly with the president.

Biden occasionally brought some of his six grandchildren on trips when he was vice president, as well as during last year’s presidential campaign.

Presidential travel doesn’t come cheap.

Federal agencies spent an estimated $13.6 million on four trips that then-President Donald Trump took to his waterfront Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in February and March of 2017, the Government Accountability Office reported in 2019.

The figure includes $10.6 million to operate government aircraft and boats, and $3 million for transportation, lodging, meals and other expenses for government personnel supporting the president on the road, the report said.

But not all presidential travel is the same.

Trump took the more familiar version of Air Force One, a modified 747, on the two-hour-plus flight to the commercial airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. Biden has flown a smaller version of the aircraft for the roughly half-hour flight to the Delaware Air National Guard Base. He made this weekend’s trip on the Marine One presidential helicopter.

Trump’s Florida home is on the water, which required the addition of Coast Guard security patrols.

Biden goes back to his longtime home near Wilmington, where he lived as a senator before being elected vice president in 2008 and where he returned after his time in that office was up.

Now serving as Biden’s weekend refuge, the home is where he watched Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new quarterback, win a record seventh Super Bowl ring in February. While there, Biden often meets with advisers, attends church and enjoys Sunday dinner with the family.

“We try to keep the Sunday night dinners,” Jill Biden told TV talk-show host Kelly Clarkson. “I mean, it’s been a little busy lately. We still do it, and the kids look forward to it.”

Biden owns a second home in the beach community of Rehoboth, Delaware. He has yet to visit it since becoming president but it could see more action as the weather warms up.

During a tearful farewell in January as he left Wilmington for Washington, Biden credited the state with helping shape his values, character and world view. “It all comes from Delaware,” he said.

Biden lived the majority of his 78 years in Wilmington after his parents relocated from Scranton, Pennsylvania, when he was a boy. He represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years, and was a regular passenger on the Amtrak train to and from Washington.

“Getting out of the White House was more cumbersome than it is now,” said Doug Wead, a former White House aide and author of books about presidents and their families.

Early presidents were consigned to bumpy trains, he said. But motorcades, Air Force One and Marine One all help to ease a modern president’s path out of the nation’s capital.

But there is no presidential playbook for how and where to spend the weekend.

Trump spent many weekends at Mar-a-Lago or his Trump golf club in central New Jersey, leading critics to accuse him of trying to profit off the presidency.

Barack Obama spent most Saturdays and Sundays in Washington because his young daughters belonged to weekend soccer and basketball leagues.

George W. Bush had his ranch in Crawford, Texas.

Howell said Biden — who has cultivated his image as a “regular Joe” — has strong connections to his family, many of whom are in Delaware, that he wants to maintain.

The president’s first wife, Neilia, and their baby daughter, Naomi, who were killed in a 1972 car accident, and their son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, are buried in a cemetery at the church where Biden attends services.

People close to Biden also note the strong affection he has for Delaware.

As he left the state in January, Biden, who is of Irish descent, alluded to an Irish poet who is believed to have said Dublin will be written on his heart when he dies.

Louisville Democratic Rep. Attica Scott, the primary sponsor of Breonna’s Law, told NPR’s All Things Considered on Friday that committee officials have said they will consider proposed amendments that would bring the two bills further into alignment.

She also said she had written a letter to newly-confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking him to fully investigate Taylor’s killing.

“Justice has not been served,” Scott said. “Folks on the front line have been very clear that they’re continuing to call for all of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s murder to be fired, arrested and charged for her murder. They have not wavered from those demands.”

She said she will be attending the gathering on Saturday, describing it as one of “love, community and solidarity.” Local activists have characterized it similarly.

“To the LMPD and the mayor and everyone involved, we’re still going to keep applying pressure,” protest leader Rosie Henderson told WFPL. “But as a whole in the movement, we want to unify. That’s a day that we’re going to come together and unify as one.”

A year later, the pain is still fresh for Taylor’s loved ones.

Ju’Niyah Palmer, Taylor’s sister, wrote on Instagram earlier this year that her heart was “heavy because we are only 2 months away from me not hearing, seeing or cuddling you for a whole year.”

Her mother, Tamika Palmer, recently filed complaints with the police department’s professional standards unit against six officers for their role in the investigation that included the raid. In an Thursday interview with a Louisville CBS affiliate, Palmer expressed her frustration with the lack of accountability in the case and called on the community to continue demanding justice.

“I can’t believe it’s a year later and we’re still just asking people to do the right thing,” she said. “Not to say all officers are bad, but there’s no accountability.”

No criminal charges in Taylor’s death

Last September, after months of protests in and around Louisville, the city was braced to hear whether a grand jury would hand down criminal indictments for LMPD officers Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove.

At a press briefing Sept. 23, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced no charges directly tied to Taylor’s death. The grand jury handed down three criminal counts of wanton endangerment to Hankison, over shooting through Taylor’s apartment into a neighboring residence.

The grand jury did not charge Mattingly, who shot six times, and Cosgrove, who fired a total of 16 rounds, including what federal investigators determined to be the round that ultimately killed Taylor.

Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts 1 Of 3 Officers In Breonna Taylor Case

Cameron, whose office took over as special prosecutor in the case in May, said at the press conference that both Mattingly and Cosgrove “were justified in their use of force.”

After the two officers forced their way into Taylor’s apartment, her boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired on them. Walker, a licensed gun owner, has maintained that he did not hear the officers announce themselves before entering and mistook them for intruders. He fired a shot, which hit Mattingly in the leg.

After Mattingly was struck, officers returned fire, according to officials.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference to announce the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case last September in Frankfort, Ky.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Complicating matters is the absence of video evidence in the case.

Cameron, Kentucky’s first Black attorney general, told reporters that “evidence shows that officers both knocked and announced their presence at the apartment.”

He cited the officers’ statements and one additional witness as evidence, but also acknowledged there is no video or body camera footage of the officers executing the search warrant.

No-Knock Warrants Banned In Louisville In Law Named For Breonna Taylor

Cameron’s announcement sparked fresh outrage and demonstrations in Louisville, Atlanta, Denver, and Portland, among other cities.

It added fuel to an already tense period in American society, where national protests focusing on racial justice inequities became a near-daily occurrence following high-profile police incidents with Black Americans, including George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake, Daniel Prude and others who were killed or seriously injured.

‘I Have No Faith In The Legal System,’ Breonna Taylor’s Mother Says

Days after Cameron’s press conference, Taylor’s mother, Palmer, said she was “reassured … of why I have no faith in the legal system, in the police, in the law. … They are not made to protect us Black and brown people.”

“It’s kind of ironic when you think about the message that is being sent from this grand jury ruling,” Taylor family attorney Benjamin Crump said in September.

“It’s like they charged the police for missing shooting bullets into Black bodies. But not charging the police for shooting bullets into Black bodies,” Crump said.

In that same press conference, Crump raised questions about what evidence Cameron presented on behalf of Taylor to the grand jury.

He also publicly called for the release of the transcripts of the proceedings, something that is extremely rare in grand jury cases. The court did so several weeks later, after some jurors took issue with Cameron’s explanation for why no officer was directly charged in Taylor’s death.

Officer says Taylor shooting was “not a race thing”

In October, Mattingly characterized the Taylor incident as tragic, but said it was different from other recent killings of Black Americans.

“It’s not a race thing like people try to make it to be,” Mattingly said in an interview with the ABC News and Louisville’s Courier Journal. “This is not relatable to George Floyd, this is nothing like it. It’s not Ahmaud Arbery. It’s nothing like it.”

“These are two totally different type incidences. This is not us going, hunting somebody down, this is not kneeling on a neck. This is nothing like that,” he said.

Mattingly also vehemently denied that he is racist.

Mother Of Ahmaud Arbery Files Civil Lawsuit On Anniversary Of Son’s Killing

Three LMPD officers fired, Mattingly exonerated

Hankison was terminated from LMPD in June, after the department found he fired “wantonly and blindly” into Taylor’s apartment.

In January, some nine months after Taylor’s killing, the department formally terminated Cosgrove and another officer connected to the incident.

Both Cosgrove and Detective Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant for the raid on Taylor’s home, were found to have violated department protocols, according to the termination letters made public on Jan. 6.

2 Louisville Police Officers Connected To Breonna Taylor’s Death Have Been Fired

LMPD officials said that for Jaynes, “the evidence in this case revealed a sustained untruthfulness violation based on information included in an affidavit completed by you and submitted to a judge.”

LMPD said Cosgrove violated the department’s protocols on use of deadly force and failed to activate his officer-worn body camera.

“The shots you fired went in three different directions, indicating you did not verify a threat or have target acquisition,” the letter to Cosgrove stated. “In other words, the evidence shows that you fired wildly at unidentified subjects or targets located within the apartment.”

In that same batch of documents, LMPD also said that Mattingly, who was shot during the raid, was exonerated on both counts of violating department procedures on use of deadly force and de-escalation. It added, “no disciplinary action taken and the complaint will be dismissed.”

The disciplinary documents were released the same day Fischer, the Louisville mayor, formally announced that Erika Shields would be the city’s next permanent police chief.

Shields resigned her post as Atlanta’s police chief in the immediate aftermath of the killing of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot in the back during an encounter with white officers in a Wendy’s parking lot in June.