What is Elon Musk Net Worth and How Did He Start His Career?

The rise in Tesla shares has propelled Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk back to the top of the worldwide wealthy list. Musk currently has a $187 billion net worth. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s net worth has increased by $50.1 billion since January when it was $137 billion.

Bernard Arnault, the creator of the upscale clothing company LVMH, has been surpassed by Musk on this list. Currently, Arnault is worth $185 billion. Elon Musk briefly held the second-richest position in the world before being ousted by Arnault in December of last year as a result of a massacre in Tesla shares.

Since January 2023, Tesla’s stock has increased 100%, and on Monday it reached a closing price of $207.63. The decline in automobile pricing and increased investor demand are to blame for the increase in Tesla stock.

Notwithstanding the fluctuations, they are still in front of Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon and Microsoft. The respective net worth of Bezos, Gates, and Buffett are $117 billion, $114 billion, and $106 billion respectively.

With a net worth of $206.3 billion, Bernard Arnault continues to hold the top rank in Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Index. Musk is ranked second with a net worth of $197.7 billion on this list. With net worth of $117 billion, $113 billion, $106 billion, and $105.2 billion, respectively, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates are next.

About Elon Musk

Elon Musk cofounded six businesses, among them the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla , the rocket manufacturer SpaceX , and the startup company for tunnelling, Boring Company .

Although he has given more than half of his stock as collateral for loans, he still owns around 23% of Tesla in total between stock and options.

SpaceX, which was established in 2002, has doubled in value in just three years and is now valued at $127 billion following a funding round in May 2022.

With a valuation of $5.7 billion in April 2022, the Boring Company, which seeks to eliminate traffic, raised $675 million.

After Musk declared a 9.1% shareholding and threatened a hostile takeover, the board of directors of Twitter decided to sell the firm to him for $44 billion in April 2022.

Following Musk's attempt to withdraw and Twitter's lawsuit, the agreement was finalized in October 2022. At the present, Musk is thought to possess 74% of the business.

Instagram Account of Elon Musk

Elon Musk has 2.9 million followers on his Instagram account.

Family of Elon Musk

In Pretoria, one of South Africa’s capital towns, Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971. Musk is descended from both British and Pennsylvania Dutch people. His mother is Maye Musk (née Haldeman), a model and dietician who was raised in South Africa after being born in Saskatchewan, Canada. Errol Musk, his father, is a South African electromechanical engineer, pilot, sailor, consultant, and real estate developer who once held a 50 per cent stake in an emerald mine in Zambia close to Lake Tanganyika. Kimbal and Tosca Musk are younger siblings.

At the time of Musk’s youth, his family was affluent. His father, a member of the anti-apartheid Progressive Party, was elected to the Pretoria City Council, and it was said that his children shared their father’s opposition to apartheid. Joshua Haldeman, his maternal grandfather, was a record-breaking aviator who flew his family to Australia and Africa in a single-engine Bellanca. He was a daring American-born Canadian. Musk decided to live large with his father after his parents’ 1980 divorce. Musk later came to regret his choice, and he now has a strained relationship with his father. His paternal half-brother and half-sister are also his relatives.

Musk was a clumsy, shy kid, according to Ashlee Vance. He became interested in computers and video games when he was ten years old, and he taught himself how to program using the VIC-20 user manual. His BASIC-based game Blastar, which he sold to PC and Office Technology magazine when he was twelve, brought in about $500.

Qualification of Elon Musk

To attend Queen’s University and avoid being called up for military service in South Africa, Musk left for Canada when he was just 17 years old. Musk acquired Canadian citizenship in the same year, in part because he believed it would be simpler to acquire American citizenship in this manner. In 1992, Musk immigrated to the country to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study physics and business. Before going on to complete a second bachelor’s degree in physics, he received a degree in economics as an undergraduate. Following his graduation from Penn, Musk attended Stanford University in California to complete a PhD in energy physics. But, Elon Musk’s PhD couldn’t be added to his degrees since he left Stanford after just two days to create his first company.