Elemental Movie: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything We Know!

Return of Pixar with its new film Elemental, the animation studio that brought you Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. is ready to take viewers on another emotional journey.

Despite being unable to contact one another, water and fire in the tale of the film forge an unusual bond.

Release Date of Elemental

On June 16, 2023 Elemental will debut in UK theatres. It will then be streamable on Disney+.

It will be Pixar’s first original movie to hit the big screen since the March 2020 release of the road trip adventure Onward.

The COVID outbreak forced the studio to debut Soul, Luca, and Changing Red exclusively on Disney+ rather than in theatres.

The stakes are high for Elemental because the Toy Story spin-off Lightyear last summer earned a theatrical release but bombed at the box office.

Plot of Elemental

High-concept romantic comedy Element City, where creatures made of earth, fire, air, and water coexist, is the setting for the movie.

Wade Ripple, a “fun, sappy” water element, and Ember Lumen, a “tough, quick-witted” fire element, are the two main protagonists.

After meeting on a train one day, an odd romance blooms between them, which challenges Ember’s “beliefs about the world they live in”.

Wade will be familiar to keen Pixar aficionados. He appeared in Lightyear for a very brief time as the Wade Water drink brand’s mascot.

Cast of Elemental

Mamoudou Athie, best known for his part in Jurassic World Dominion, provides Wade’s voice.

Leah Lewis, who starred in the coming-of-age movie The Half of It on Netflix, plays Ember.

The additional members of the cast are still to be announced.

Crew of Elemental

Peter Sohn, who previously oversaw Pixar’s 2015 blockbuster The Good Dinosaur, will helm Elemental.

His actual life is largely reflected in the movie. His childhood as the son of Korean immigrants in New York served as inspiration for the book’s themes of identity and belonging.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from last year, he said, “This movie is about appreciating your parents and appreciating the sacrifices they made.

“The creation of this was accompanied by the deaths of both of my parents. I’m still processing a lot of it since it is so intensely emotional.”

The “cultural clash” Sohn had when he met his wife served as the inspiration for Wade and Ember’s love tale.

Thomas Newman, who worked on WALL•E and Finding Nemo, two of Pixar’s most adored movies, will write the soundtrack for the movie.

Trailer of Elemental

In November of last year, Pixar unveiled the planet of Element City and its inhabitants in a 90-second teaser. The full-length trailer’s upcoming release is now highly anticipated by the audience.

Conclusion

The release date of Elemental has been out. Also, the creators have released the official trailer of the movie as well.

