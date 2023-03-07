Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Release Date and Everything We Know So Far.

Honor in Dungeons & Dragons The story of Among Thieves centers on a group of thieves who “helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing” and now must correct their errors to rescue the world. Although being thieves, they do not want to let real evil rule the world.

Along with being the squad’s planner, bard Elgin, barbarian Holga, paladin Xenk, sorcerer Simon, and tiefling druid Doric make up the team.

Release Date of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Fans will need to wait until March 2023 for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to come out, so they will have to wait a little longer to witness this action comedy, but fresh details are already routinely being revealed about the movie. The movie was originally scheduled for release on March 3, 2023, when it would have debuted opposite Creed III, another big blockbuster. However, in November 2022, the release date was postponed to March 31, 2023, taking the place of Paramount’s Scream 6. The movie’s reported running time of 2 hours and 14 minutes puts it on par with more modern movies like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick in terms of length.

The movie will make its global premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in 2023 and will screen on Friday, March 10, on the festival’s opening night. Following a protracted wait and little new information, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally delivered fans what they had been waiting for with a fantastic trailer, a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and even an interactive event for those wishing to grab a drink at Quincy’s Tavern. This spring’s release of this movie in theatres is something we’re anticipating.

Trailer of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Fans have been excitedly expecting a decent teaser ever since a brief title reveal trailer was released back in April. Their desires came true on July 21st when the first full trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was made public. The film’s characters and setting are beautifully displayed in the trailer.

Cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Honor in Dungeons & Dragons Some of the biggest names in Hollywood appears in the film Among Thieves, with Chris Pine as the bard Elgin in one of the key parts. The character is “the ultimate party planner,” according to Pine when speaking with Collider. In the most recent Star Trek movies, Pine is best recognized for playing Captain James Kirk. Moreover, he played Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman.

Holga, a barbarian played by Michelle Rodriguez, is another prominent actor. Among Rodriguez’s roles in movies and television are Ana on Lost and, of course, Letty in the Fast and Furious series.

Hugh Grant is flawlessly cast as Forge Fletcher, an aristocratic but malevolent rogue. Grant has portrayed roguishly charming men in a variety of films, including Paddington 2 and Bridget Jones’s Diary. He recently appeared in The Undoing, where he played a gritty yet endearing role. In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, we eagerly await his performance as Forge Fletcher. The script was one of the few that Grant had lately presented that made him chuckle, and he considered parts of it to be evocative of Monty Python. Grant claimed that he was excited by the story.

Simon is a sorcerer, and Justice Smith, who you may know from Detective Pikachu or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will play him. The Get Down’s Zeke and Paper Towns’ Radar are just two of the roles Smith has performed in.

Conclusion

The release date of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been out. Also, the creators have released the official trailer of the movie as well. Till then wait till March,2023 for the movie to get released.

