Dubai Bling Season 2: Is Dubai Bling Available on Netflix?

We can’t get enough of reality shows about the lives of the rich and famous. We’re hooked on everything from Selling Sunset to Bling Empire and The Kardashians. And, thanks to Netflix, a new series has arrived: Dubai Bling, which follows (you guessed it) some of Dubai’s wealthiest socialites.

The show premiered on Netflix today (October 27), and it’s full of glamour, luxury, and drama. So, will Dubai Bling return for season two? Here are the specifics…

Dubai Bling Season 2 Release Date

Before we learn more about a possible Dubai Bling Season 2 release date, we’ll have to wait for a series two confirmation. If season two is greenlit, the show will need to film the cast for several weeks, so we won’t see anything until well into 2023. That’s us, waiting patiently.

Dubai Bling Season 2 Plot

If Season 2 is greenlit, storylines will most likely continue from the first season, including any developments in the cast’s personal lives.

To give you an idea, here’s a summary of the Season 1 synopsis:

“Nothing says glitz and glam like Dubai! Meet the locals who live for bling – and who can argue over carats just as much as diamonds. When one in every 100 residents is a millionaire, everyone wants to climb to the top… This is where competition and problems arise in this ensemble cast reality-docusoap. Drama and tension in spades!”

Dubai Bling Season 2 Cast

The current Dubai Bling cast includes a mix of socialites, influencers, and millionaires.

Farhana Bodi, Kris Fade, Brianna Fade, DJ Bliss, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Zeina Khoury, Lojain Omran, Safa Siddiqui, Diva Dee, and Loujain Adadah are among those who appear in season one. So we’re hoping to see some of the same in Season 2!

Dubai Bling Season 2 Trailer

There is currently no trailer for Dubai Bling Season 2. However, we update it whenever new information becomes available. You can still watch the previous season’s trailer for the time being.

Is Dubai Bling a Real Show?

Dubai Bling, like many reality TV shows, is clearly staged (despite claims to the contrary), but the staging here is intended to conceal the city’s unflattering realities. For outsiders, Dubai may appear to be a cypher – the Arab Las Vegas only seen in advertisements.

Is Dubai Bling Available on Netflix?

Danya Mohammed, also known as Diva Dee, is a vlogger and the mother of two children with DJ Bliss. Dubai Bling is now available on Netflix.

Conclusion

Dubai Bling debuted on Netflix on October 27th. The show follows some of the wealthiest socialites in Dubai. If season two is approved, filming would begin in 2023. The current cast consists of socialites, influencers, and millionaires. S2 will have to film the cast for several weeks before it can be released.

