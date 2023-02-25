Do It Yourself Season 2: is There an Upcoming Season?

There have been speculations about the show’s renewal ever since the first season concluded. No official confirmation, though, has been made. Whether or not Do It Yourself!! will succeed at this time is still up for debate. Season 2 has either been postponed or shelved. Fans are still holding out some hope for a second season of the programme.

There is a chance that the programme will get another season due to its popularity and cliffhanger. Do It Yourself, enthusiasts! Must wait to find out whether the programme will be renewed or cancelled. They can think back on the first season’s accomplishments and support the show up until that point.

Name Do It Yourself Season 2 IMDb Rating Rating 7.2/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating PG-13 Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English, Japanese Genre Animation, Comedy, Drama

Release Date of Do It Yourself Season 2

Do It Yourself! official release date has not been specified. Season 2 is already in process, though. Season 2 of the programme could debut at any moment in late 2023 or early 2024 because the first season of the programme debuted on October 6, 2022. Watch this space for further developments!

Plot of Do It Yourself Season 2

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and new technology have caused the world to evolve at an uncontrollable rate. As a result, schools are now utilising innovative technology rather than outdated ones. Her childhood best friend Miku “Purin” Suride and Serufu Yua have submitted applications to the esteemed Yuyu Girls’ Technical High School.

Because he is more adept at using technology, Purin is accepted into the modern Yuyu High. While Serufu is more likely to cause trouble, she is admitted to the more traditional Gatagata Girls’ High School.

Cast Members of Do It Yourself Season 2

The anime series Do It Yourself! is particularly well-liked. The season one regular will definitely return. The first season’s cast consists of

Konomi Inagaki as Serufu Yua

as Serufu Yua Kana Ichinose as Miku ‘Purin’ Suride

as Miku ‘Purin’ Suride Ayane Sakura as Rei ‘Kurei’ Yasaku

as Rei ‘Kurei’ Yasaku Azumi Waki as Takumi Hikage

as Takumi Hikage Karin Takahashi as Kokoro ‘Shii’ Kouki

as Kokoro ‘Shii’ Kouki Kikuko Inoue as Serufu’s mother

as Serufu’s mother Nichika Ohmori as Juliet ‘Jobko’ Queen Elizabeth VIII

as Juliet ‘Jobko’ Queen Elizabeth VIII Yumi Kakazu as Haruko Hoketsu

as Haruko Hoketsu Hozumi Gôda as Kurage-san

as Kurage-san Seira Ryû as Kidoma-sensei

Trailer of Do It Yourself Season 2

Since there is no official trailer of Do It Yourself Season 2 till now. You can have a look on trailer of season 1 Do It Yourself.

Conclusion

Since Do It Yourself Season 2 has not yet been formally announced by creators or any other entity involved in the development of this series. So, till then we have to wait for further information regarding the release of Do It Yourself Season 2.

