David Choe Parents: is He Los Angeles-Based Artist?

David Choe is a singer, actor, artist, former journalist, and host of a podcast who lives and works in Los Angeles.

Numerous urban cultural and entertainment venues display Choe’s artwork. He has created illustrations and written for magazines like Hustler, Ray Gun, and Vice.

With adult movie star Asa Akira, Choe launched DVDASA, an online lifestyle and entertainment podcast, in 2013.

A solo exhibition of his watercolor paintings was held in 2013 at Mexico City’s Museo Universitario del Chopo. He is also well-recognized for them.

Issac Cho was portrayed by Choe, Ali Wong, and Steven Yeun in the Netflix drama-comedy miniseries Beef in 2023. For episodes two through ten, he also painted the title cards for the program.

Who Are the Parents of David Choe?

California’s Los Angeles is where Choe was born. His parents are immigrants from Korea who later converted to Christianity. He was raised in Koreatown, a district of Los Angeles.

His parents, Jane Choe and Jimmy Choe were both from Los Angeles, California. Since he was a teenager, he has been doing spray painting on the streets. He briefly studied there at the California College of the Arts.

David Choe’s father, Jimmy Choe, is a less well-known public figure. Nevertheless, he has been identified in a number of accounts as David’s father and as a Korean immigrant who came to the US in 1973 with his wife, Jane.

Artist Jane Choe, based in Los Angeles, creates video art, installations, paintings, and drawings for her customers. She is an accomplished painter whose works are well-liked. Following in her footsteps as an artist is her son David Choe.

He is one of the select few excellent artists who has successfully made the move from the museum to the media. Anthony Bourdain’s only two highly regarded and popular network appearance programs are Parts Unknown (CNN) and VICE (VICE).

Is David Choe Married?

American podcast host David Choe is a well-known artist, musician, actor, and former journalist. He is not proven to be married.

Most reports claim that he is single and has kept his wife or partner’s identity a secret.

David Choe is being investigated for allegedly describing rape as a massage.

Choe has worked on several other projects besides painting, such as creating album covers for Jay-Z and Linkin Park and hosting the VICE online series “Thumbs Up!” His work is still admired and contested by art experts and admirers worldwide, and he has appeared in numerous documentaries and interviews.

What Is David Choe’s Net Worth In 2023?

David Choe’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million by various sources. His prosperous career as an illustrator and artist, as well as his early investment in Facebook, contributed to his wealth.

Sean Parker, the founder of Facebook, hired Choe to paint murals across the company’s first headquarters in exchange for shares of the company.

Choe allegedly received shares worth $200 million when Facebook went public in 2012. In addition to his interests in art and business, Choe’s appearances on television and in movies help to raise his net worth.