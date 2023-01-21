Netflix’s Damsel Release Date, Plot, Cast & More!

Milly Bobby Brown is currently all over Netflix. She is the star of Netflix’s most popular show, Stranger Things, as well as producing and starring in both Enola Holmes films.

So it’s no surprise that she and Netflix are reuniting for a new film, this time set in the past, with Brown executive producing and starring as the main character.

This is all we know about the film Damsel, including who else stars and when it will be available to view.

Damsel will be released on October 13, 2023, according to Netflix.

The streaming service revealed the news as part of its 2023 film lineup, along with an epic first look of Brown holding a sword.

What is the Plot of Damsel?

The following is a plot synopsis for Netflix’s Damsel:

It’s a taut contained thriller about a Princess that thinks she is marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit where she is being sacrificed to a dragon. Brown plays Elodie, who’s anxiously awaiting her wedding to Prince Henry and feeling pressure from her Father, who needs the money her marriage will bring, to be a good, obedient wife. After marrying Henry, Elodie realizes she’s been tricked into becoming a sacrificial offering for a cruel dragon who intends to eat her. Elodie must fight her way out of the dragon’s lair and eventually saves herself by slaying the Dragon.

Who is in the Cast of Damsel?

Brown is best recognized for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, but she has also been in Enola Holmes and has a number of other Netflix projects in the works.

Lady Bayford, Princess Elodie’s stepmother, will be played by Angela Bassett (Black Panther).

The cast is completed by:

Robin Wright (House of Cards, Beowulf)

(House of Cards, Beowulf) Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse)

(The Expanse) Nick Robinson (Jurassic World)

(Jurassic World) Ray Winstone (The Departed, Black Widow)

(The Departed, Black Widow) Brooke Carter (The Peripheral)

(The Peripheral) Mens-Sana Tamakloe (Inception) will play a Knight

(Inception) will play a Knight Sonya Nisa (Red Rose)

(Red Rose) Rui M Tomas (Lusitânia)

Netflix’s Damsel Trailer

There is no Damsel trailer as of yet. Netflix, on the other hand, has produced a ‘Sizzle Reel’ with snippets from its 2023 schedule, including Damsel. You can watch the teaser below, where the Milly Bobby Brown clip begins at the 1:25 mark.

What Happens at the End of Damsel?

Where to Watch Netflix’s Damsel?

There’s a Damsel movie on Netflix that you should check out.

Conclusion

Damsel will be available on Netflix on October 13, 2023. Milly Bobby Brown will executive produce and play the lead role. Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Robin Wright (House of Cards), and Ray Winstone (Jurassic World) will all appear as characters.

