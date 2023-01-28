Country Queen Season 2: Is It Worthwhile to Watch Country Queen?

Kenyan series do not usually receive the kind of attention that Country Queen, a new drama series from Kenya, is receiving these days. This Kenyan series is worth watching because its vision and presentation are as straightforward and straightforward as other dramas. The story, despite its simplicity, becomes a huge success following the laudable series Country Queen.

If you want to learn more about this web series, don’t worry because we have covered everything you need to know about Country Queen Season 2.

What is the Status of Country Queen Season 2’s Renewal?

Country Queen season 2’s renewal status has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be renewed. However, there are rumors that the show will not be renewed for a second season. The show is popular with both viewers and critics, and it is regarded as one of the best new shows on television.

Country Queen Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of Country Queen was just released to the public on July 15, 2022, which is why the creators have yet to announce anything about season 2 of this series, which is an obvious fact given that season 1 will be analyzed for its performance to determine when season 2 of this series will be released.

As a result, we will have to wait a little longer for any updates on Country Queen season 2.

Country Queen Season 2 Plot

The first season followed the story of Akisa Musyoka, who defies patriarchal society’s stereotypical boundaries. Due to the circumstances, the Nairobi event planner leads a double life. Capitalism attacked her village and harmed everyone who lived there.

Not only does Akisa have to deal with her dire circumstances, but her past traumas continue to haunt her. The show’s story ended in a way that feels like a conclusion, but there is still room for different storylines in the next season. The decision is entirely up to Netflix, and we hope it favors fans.

Country Queen Season 2 Cast

Drama is a genre that showcases an actor’s true talent. Expressions captured on camera while officially recording drama content can make or break a production.

As a result, any drama series requires a strong cast. This series’ format has successfully given life to characters such as Melissa Kiplagat as Akisa, Nini Wacera as Vivienne, Raymond Ofula as Mwalimu, Sheila Munyina as Anna, Eddy Kimani as Eddy, and many more.

Country Queen Season 2 Trailer

Since season 1 of this series was just released on July 15, 2022, there is no news on the release date of the trailer for season 2. However, since the season 1 trailer of Country queen was released on YouTube, we can expect the trailer for season 2 to be released as well.

Any announcement made by the series’ creators will be communicated to you. The previous season’s trailer is available below.

Where Can You Watch Country Queen?

Normally, not all drama series are good enough to be recommended for the viewer’s taste, but Country Queen defies the rules of drama university because, in addition to being a drama, this series has a really good portrayal. Country Queen is a drama series with unique twists.

This series’ official streaming partner is Netflix, so you can only watch it on Netflix.

Is It Worthwhile to Watch Country Queen?

The audience evaluates the series based on how much it has received and what reviews it has received before beginning to watch it. So, if you want to watch Country Queen Series, don’t hesitate; the series has received numerous positive reviews and high ratings on both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Conclusion

Country Queen, a Kenyan web series, is one of the best new shows on television. The status of Country Queen season 2 has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be renewed. The first season told the story of Akisa Musyoka, a woman who defies patriarchal society’s stereotypes. Country Queen is a drama with unexpected twists. Because Netflix is the series’ official streaming partner, you can only watch it on Netflix.

