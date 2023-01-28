Chainsaw Man Season 2: When Will It Be Released?

Chainsaw Man has been one of the most talked-about anime in the past few years, and fans are sad that the first season is over.

Crunchyroll says this about the story: “Denji is a teenager who lives with Pochita, a Chainsaw Devil. Due to the debts, his father left behind, he has been living in squalor while collecting devil corpses with Pochita to pay off his debts. Denji is betrayed and killed one day. As his mind starts to fade, he makes a deal with Pochita and wakes up as “Chainsaw Man,” a man with the heart of the devil.

As was already said, fans of this show love the first season. As the first season comes to a close, everyone is looking forwards to the next one. So far, this is everything we know.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, there is no release date for Chainsaw Man Season 2. Based on past anime schedules, we can probably expect a new season either late in 2023 or early in 2024.

Season 2 hasn’t even been confirmed yet, so there’s no official date. But it looks like there will be a second season. Most of the time, anime doesn’t adapt manga unless they plan to go all the way to the end with it or if the show does really poorly.

And it’s safe to say that Chainsaw Man didn’t do too badly. It has an 8.7/10 rating on IMDb, and it was one of the most anticipated animes of the year. It pretty much lived up to the hype.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 Plot

As of this writing, there is no official summary of what will happen in Season 2 of Chainsaw Man.

Season 2, which will probably have 12 episodes like most anime seasons, will continue both Season 1 and the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto with the same name. So far, our heroes are still looking for the Gun Devil. Special Division 4 has just begun, so there are a lot more demons to come.

Part 1 of the manga, which has a total of 97 chapters, is expected to be finished in Season 2. The first season of the anime covered about 40 chapters of the manga, so Season 2 could cover the other 57 or so.

There will definitely be a lot of action, a lot of death, and a lot of demons. And we’re excited.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 Cast

If or when Chainsaw Man comes back, the following Japanese and English voice actors will probably play the same roles for season two:

• Kikunosuke Toya as Denji

• Shiori Izawa as Pochita

• Tomori Kusunoki as Makima

• Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa

• Fairouz Ai as Power

• Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama

• Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai

• Kenjirou Tsuda as Kishibe

• You Taichi as Akane Sawatari

Himeno might not come back, though, unless season two has flashbacks that bring her back. If that’s the case, it’s likely that Mariya Ise and Katelyn Barr will play the role again in the original Japanese version and the English dub, respectively.

As more characters are added in season two, there will, of course, also be new cast members.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 Trailer

Since Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, there isn’t a trailer for it. But if you haven’t seen it yet, you should definitely check out the Season 1 trailer:

Is Makima a Villain?

Makima is the false deuteragonist and primary antagonist of the Chainsaw Man manga/anime series, serving as the principal antagonist of the Public Safety Saga and the posthumous antagonist of the Academy Saga.

Is the Anime Chainsaw Man Worth Watching?

Overall, Chainsaw Man exceeds expectations on so many levels that it’s safe to say it lives up to the hype.

From its exceptional characters to its technical brilliance, Chainsaw Man is an exceptional shounen that has quickly become one of my favorites.

What is the Film Based on?

Based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is set in a world where human fears manifest as dangerous “devils” who lend their abilities to humans in order to wreak havoc across the planet.

Conclusion

One of the most anticipated anime of the year was Chainsaw Man. A second season will be produced, continuing both Season 1 and the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Based on past anime schedules, a new season is likely to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024.

