Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2: When and Where Bunny Girl Senpai Releasing?

Bunny Girl Senpai, also known as “Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai” (Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai), is one of the most well-liked anime films of 2018. Based on a light novel series by Kamoshida Hajime and illustrated by Kenji Mizoguchi, the comedic, supernatural romance series. In June 2019, a movie that was an exact continuation of the anime was released. The light novel series presently has four volumes that have not yet been adopted. When will the anime series be back? This is what we do know.

Release Date of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2

Season 2 of “Bunny Girl Senpai” won’t be released for a while because there isn’t an official renewal. Before releasing new volumes, the light novel series waits about one to two years. Hence, the release of the 12th book may not happen until the end of 2022 or 2023. The earliest possible release date for “Bunny Girl Senpai” Season 2 is 2024, supposing there will be sufficient source material and the anime is renewed for season 2 by next year. Again, these times are only projections. As soon as new information becomes available, we will need to monitor the updates and edit this section.

Bunny Girl Senpai is all about

The anime centers on Sakuta Azusagawa, a compassionate young person determined to assist young actress Mai Sakurajima and people experiencing “Adolescence Syndrome.” Teenagers affected by the phenomenon display anomalous traits like being invisible, suffering physical injuries as a result of bitter words spoken to them, and much more. In a library, Sakuta encountered Mai, a young actress who was decked up as a bunny girl. As Sakuta noticed that only he could see Mai, he became perplexed. He learned that Mai suffers from “Adolescence Syndrome,” which causes her to disappear whenever she wears regular clothing in an effort to leave her glamorous life behind.

Everyone around her appears to forget about her whenever she does this. Kaede, Sakuta’s younger sister, suffers from “adolescence syndrome” to a degree as well. Kaede sustains injuries as a result of internet harassment and death threats. To forget her horrible events, she ultimately developed dissociative amnesia. Sakuta makes the decision to unravel the cause of the occurrence. He comes into contact with other girls who experience “Adolescence Syndrome” along the road, and he also develops a bond with Mai. The debut season came to a pleasant conclusion. After leaving the hospital for the last time and realizing she is no longer alone, Kaede makes the decision to return to school. Sakuta and Mai get more intimate than ever in the meanwhile.

Shoko, Sakuta’s first crush, was introduced in the movie, which was a direct continuation of the television series. In their chronology, there are actually two versions of Shoko, and the second one is only real because Sakuta would pass away in a car accident on Christmas Day and give his heart to Shoko, preserving her life. In the film, the main characters go back in time to try to undo mistakes that led to several alternate timelines. Without letting Shoko perish, Sakuta and Mai discovered a means to save Sakuta. The movie then makes another time jump towards the end, showing Sakuta and Mai running into Shoko, who is now a fourth-grader.

Towards the conclusion, Sakuta and Shoko finally realized who they were. We anticipate that, if the show is renewed for a second season, the story will continue where the first left off. The eighth volume of the light novel series “Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister on an Outing,” is most likely where it will begin.

Trailer of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2

Since there is no official trailer of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2 till now. You can have a look on trailer of season 1 Bunny Girl Senpai.

Conclusion

Since Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2 has not yet been formally announced by creators or any other entity involved in the development of this series. So, till then we have to wait for the further information regarding the release of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2.

