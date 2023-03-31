Boruto Chapter 80 Release Date: What We Can Expect From Chapter 80?

The fanbase for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is more enthused than ever since chapter 79 was recently released. On April 20, 2023, the following chapter is scheduled for publication. Naruto’s son is in a very delicate situation as a result of the events in the last chapter, and Sarada is the only one who can help him.

In any case, when Eida and Daemon entered Konohagakure village, things had become extremely tense. The introduction of the idea of omnipotence, which entirely turned the tables on the main character, made things worse.

Release Date of Boruto Chapter 80

The following chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be published on Thursday, April 20, 2023, according to the show’s monthly release schedule. On Viz, followers can access the most recent three chapters without paying a dime, but to access the whole catalogue, they must use the platform’s commercial services. Additionally, the most recent episode will be accessible on Shueisha’s Manga Plus.

Below are the release times for different time zones.

Time zone: PST, 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 20

On Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, April 20 at 3 p.m.

Mean Time: Thursday, April 20 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 at 8.30 p.m., Indian Standard Time

Time Zone: Philippines Thursday, April 20 at 11 p.m.

Japanese Standard Time: Friday, April 21 at midnight.

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, April 21 at 2:30 a.m.

What Happened in the Previous Chapter?

Sasuke, Shikamaru, and other shinobis joined the Konoha sensory team in their pursuit of Kawaki at the beginning of Chapter 79. Because of the injury to his eye, Boruto has left alone, but Momoshiki kept laughing because the youngster was about to lose everything.

Read More: Air Movie 2023: What is This Movie About?

Kawaki was no longer able to sustain Sukunahikona while erasing his chakra in the manga’s changeover. In the woods, Eida came across him and decided to assist him. Kawaki expressed his annoyance because he intended to kill Momoshiki and save the village. But he had to murder his beloved Hokage’s son to accomplish it.

Together, Eida and Kawaki sent a powerful shockwave through the entire world as they leapt into the air while Eida tenderly clutched Kawaki’s face. Her deepest wishes can manifest and take form because of Eida’s Omnipotence. Her supposed charm was the effect of her wants materializing thanks to Omnipotence.

This was shinjutsu, according to Momoshiki, and Kawaki fulfilled his wishes thanks to Eida’s Omnipotence. This indicated that the roles of Boruto and Kawaki had been reversed. After coming across Boruto, Mitsuki launched a murderous attack on him.

At this point, we understood that Kawaki had grown up to become Lord Seventh’s son, Kawaki Uzumaki, whilst Boruto had remained merely a lone outsider who was being pursued by the entire town. The protagonist, who had been Otsutsukified, as well as Eida and Kawaki, were not impacted by Omnipotence. Kawaki gave Eida the assignment to tell Shikamaru that Naruto had been killed by Boruto before the chapter came to a close.

What to Expect in Chapter 80?

Fans should anticipate that the next chapter will clarify how Sarada was untouched by Omnipotence, which still leaves many mysteries unexplained.

Since that Sarada is the only one except her friend who is aware of the truth, we may anticipate the young Uchiha to carry out a carefully thought-out strategy to assist Boruto in escaping this predicament. The appropriate person for this is Sarada, who can make decisions under pressure.

Read More: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3: What Will Happen in This Season?

The likelihood that Naruto’s son will remain the show’s enemy is slim. The chapter’s second half might elaborate on Sarada’s strategy for rescuing her friend from this predicament while the first half might concentrate on the confrontation.

Conclusion

The following chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be published on Thursday, April 20, 2023, according to the show’s monthly release schedule.

Here in the article, we have shared the latest updates with you. The rest upcoming information will soon be updated on this page. Stay tuned on Bisouv.com for more updates. If you like this article, leave your valuable comments below. We value your thoughts.