Will Netflix Release Bodyguard Season 2 in 2023? Latest Updates!

Bodyguard season 2 is finally on the way! However, it may still be some time before it appears on the screen. Sorry! BBC1 officials confirmed the return of Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio’s political conspiracy thriller, with Richard Madden reprising his role as Police Sergeant David Budd.

The first series was a great smash with audiences in 2018 and became one of the biggest dramas of the decade, attracting 11 million viewers for the last episode and millions more on iPlayer. So, four years after the explosive first series, it’s safe to assume fans are antsy for more.

Richard Madden’s performance was so memorable that he’s been linked to the next James Bond role ever since. We’ve been looking for a Bodyguard kompromat, and here’s all we know about the highly anticipated second series…

Bodyguard Season 2 Release Date

This is a difficult question. Fans understood they’d have to wait for a new season of “Bodyguard” because it’s a British show. “Bodyguard’s” first season aired in August and September of 2018. A second season of “Bodyguard” has been discussed since the first concluded, and it appears to be a near inevitability. Madden promised to see Jed in a few weeks “to discuss and see what’s in his smart head.” Mercurio discussed the show at the Banff World Music Festival in mid-2019. Season 2 was yet to be approved (via The Hollywood Reporter).

A producer “definitely” said there would be a second season of “Bodyguard,” according to Nicholas Gleaves, who played Roger Penhaligon in the first season. It has not yet been made clear.

Madden has completed his roles in “From Now” and “Eternals,” leaving him a pretty clear timetable to return to “Bodyguard” in 2021. Unless BBC accelerates production, the first new episodes could be released late next year or early in 2023, according to the timeline.

Bodyguard Season 2 Plot

Season 1: Budd tracks out Montague’s killers and some government scum who are using Bodyguard to conceal their intentions. Budd receives PTSD counseling after being cleared of any involvement in Montague’s death.

This will assist him in reuniting with Vicky and his children. Even if Budd and Vicky cannot reconcile, they can raise their child together.

The reality prompts the resignation of British Prime Minister and MI-5 Director Hunter-Dunn. Longcross evades arrest, allowing the program to delve into his nature and motivations. It would be fascinating to see Longcross and Budd’s rivalry develop in future seasons of “Bodyguard.”

The plot of ‘Bodyguard‘ Season 2 is unknown at this time, however, viewers may expect to witness a different Budd a few years after the events of Season 1.

For Bodyguard Season 2, Who Will Return?

People can deduce that Madden will be the primary character again when PS Budd is not present. Gina McKee plays Commandant Anne Sampson. Vicky Budd is played by Sophie Rundle.

PS Nina Toussaint-White portrays Budd’s estranged wife Louise Rayburn, and Ash Tandon portrays DCI Deepak Sharma, who is extremely competent at his profession.

Other characters from the supporting cast, such as Mike Travis, Stephen Hunter-Dunn, Lorraine Craddock, and Richard Longcross, may appear in future stories. Budd might encounter new people in the coming episodes.

Bodyguard Season 2 Trailer

Not yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as one arrives. In the meantime, here’s the first season trailer to get you in the mood…

Where to Watch Bodyguard Season 2

We hope you enjoyed reading this article.

"Bodyguard" is returning for a second season. Richard Madden will reprise his role as Police Sergeant David Budd. A producer "definitely" said there will be another season, according to actor Nicholas Gleaves. Bodyguard Season 2 could be released in late 2021 or early 2023. The plot of Season 2 is unknown, but we may see a different Budd from the one we saw in Season 1.

