Blue Lock Episode 23 Release Date: Where is It Available to Watch?

The 23rd episode of Blue Lock will air on TV Asahi on March 19 at 1:30 am JST. With a few exceptions in a few nations where the anime will be released on Netflix, it will be accessible worldwide on Crunchyroll.

Isagi devoured Rin in the previous episode when he used a back-heel direct shot to tie the game against Rin’s squad. Bachira was startled by the shot, which caused him to fall even further behind Isagi. Bachira abandoned his monster and decided to go all out after listening to some advice from Nagi.

Release Date of Blue Lock Episode 23

Several time zones will have different Blue Lock episode 23 release dates and times. However, most international fans will be able to see it on March 18, 2023. The following dates, at the stated hours, will see its global release:

Time in Pacific Standard: 7 a.m. on March 18 (Saturday).

9 a.m., Saturday, March 18, Central Standard Time

10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, Eastern Standard Time

Three o’clock on Saturday, March 18, BST

Time zone: Central Europe, 4 p.m. on March 18

On Saturday, March 18, at 10:00 p.m., Indian Standard Time

Sunday, March 19, 12:30 a.m., Philippine Standard Time

Time Zone: Australia Central Standard Time, March 19 at 2 a.m.

Most of the world can watch Blue Lock episode 23 on Crunchyroll. In several Asian nations, such as India, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand, it will also be accessible to stream on Netflix.

On Ani-One Asia Ultra, the YouTube channel’s membership service, viewers in South and South-East Asian nations can access the anime.

What to Expect From Blue Lock Episode 23?

With Isagi’s success in stopping Bachira’s rampage, which resulted in his firing a shot at the very end, Blue Lock episode 23 will probably pick up where the previous episode left off. As a result of the current score tie between the two sides, it is almost guaranteed that the match’s outcome will be revealed in a future episode.

It’s a good idea to have a backup plan in case the main plan fails. One cannot predict who Rin will choose for his squad, though, if Itoshi’s team triumphs. Isagi might be chosen, nevertheless, given that he was an important member of his team.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 22

Voice, the 22nd episode of Blue Lock, featured Isagi analyzing Rin’s line of reasoning and devising a scheme to mislead Rin at the very end. Isagi tallied the corresponding goal with a back-heel straight shot. When Bachira continued to wonder what he lacked in comparison to Isagi and Rin, he was left in disbelief.

When Bachira reflected on his background, he understood how important it was for him to hear his voice. After that, Bachira went on the attack and executed a series of skill moves in quick succession to get past his opponents and fire a shot. Isagi, who had faith in him, was, regrettably, able to stop him in time.

Trailer of Blue Lock episode 23

Since the trailer of episode 23 of Blue Lock hasn’t been released yet by the creators. Till then you’ll can have a look on official trailer released before.

