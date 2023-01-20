Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Release Date, Cast, Plot & More!

After finishing the anime with 170 episodes, Black Clover said goodbye to viewers in early 2021, nearly four years after it began aired. That didn’t stop the fandom from rewatching the episodes, discussing it all day, and diving into the manga to find out what happens next.

All of their efforts culminated in the announcement of a feature film to be included in the franchise. It’s been a long time coming, but finally, additional information about it has been revealed, with the most important piece of information being that it’s called Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. We know we’re anxious to see what shenanigans await us in the Clover Kingdom, and we hope you are as well, so here’s all you need to know about the film.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Release Date

The latest trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was startlingly amazing, and fans couldn’t be happier to see Asta and the Magic Knights return. Along with its impressive initial impressions, the film also gave us a release date to look forwards to March 31, 2023.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Plot

If you’re curious about the plot of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, Yki Tabata, the manga’s writer, has indicated that it will be a wholly original story never seen before in the manga.

Read More: Big Mouth Season 7: Everything We Know So Far!

Aside from that, the film will introduce Konrad Leto, the 27th Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom.

We don’t know if Leto will play a significant role in the film, but Asta was featured in the trailer. By the time Asta obtains his powers, Julius has become the Wizard King, and Konrad has never been mentioned, so it will be interesting to see how Konrad fits into the big scheme of things.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Cast

The confirmed cast list is given below :

Yami Sukehiro is played by Jun’ichi Suwabe.

Yuno is portrayed by Nobunaga Shimazaki.

Asta is portrayed by Gakuto Kajiwara .

. Conrad Leto is portrayed by Toshihiko Seki .

. Marie Iitoyo speaks to Maxwell, Milly

Kana Yuuki portrays Noelle Silva.

Read More: Is Elite Season 6 Coming to Netflix or Was It Cancelled?

Ayataka Tanemura is the director. Johnny Onda and Ai Orii wrote the scripts.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Trailer

Where to Watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

You can Watch the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King | Netflix Official Site.

Will Black Clover Return for a Fifth Season?

The creators of Black Clover (Studio Pierrot) have confirmed not only season 5 of the popular anime series, but also a film for 2022. Season 5 of Black Clover, on the other hand, will not be available to the public until roughly 2024, if at all.

Is the First Wizard King Still Alive?

But it all started with the death of the Wizard King Julius Novachrono, who fought the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Licht and died before the takeover began.

Read More: Will Sexify Season 3 Come to Netflix in 2023?

However, the series’ most recent episode’s post-credits scene revealed that Julius had resurrected.

Conclusion

In order to conclude the article, We hope you enjoyed reading this article. We tried our best to keep you updated with all the latest information regarding Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

On March 31, 2023, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be released. The manga’s author, Yki Tabata, has stated that it would be a completely original plot. In 2022, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be released. Konrad Leto, the 27th Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom, will be introduced in the film. Season 5 of Black Clover will not be released until 2024, if at all.

Here in this article, we have shared possible as well as the latest updates with you. All the upcoming information will soon be updated on this page. Stay tuned for the latest update. If you like this article, leave your feedback. We value your feedback.