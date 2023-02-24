Assassination Classroom Season 3: is There a New Anime Version?

Interested in watching the third season of the well-liked Assassination classroom? The two-season animation is based on the same name as the manga series. even though we cannot wait for a new season. 365 days after the conclusion of the second season and following the positive response to the movie Assassination Classroom, the author of the manga decided to publish the third instalment.

Before they can see a new episode, though, anime fans might have to wait a while.

Name Assassination Classroom Season 3 IMDb Rating Rating 8.0/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating PG-13 Category Entertainment Language of Web Series Japanese, English Genre Animation, Action, Comedy

Release Date of Assassination Classroom Season 3

The second season of Assassination Classroom premiered on January 7 and concluded on January 30. The period since then has exceeded five years.

There is no indication, however, of whether or not the anime will get a second season. According to rumours, season two of the anime series served as the series finale because the plot ended with Koro Sensei’s death.

After that, they also released the sci-fi action drama “Assassination Classroom: Graduation,” which was quite successful in Japan back in 2016. As a result, the studio Lerche decided not to renew the show for a third season.

Read More: Who Will Play the Lead Role in Season 2 of “Midnight Club”?

As a result, Assassination Classroom Season 3 has not been picked up for a third season.

While it’s unclear that Assassination Classroom Season 3 odds are currently zero, we remain optimistic that the anime series might return for season three because it’s incredibly profitable for Studio Lerche. So the show may receive a third-season renewal in the future.

If renewed, the third season of Assassination Classroom might air in 2022 or 2023. We will update this section once we learn more about season three.

Cast of Assassination Classroom Season 3

Expect this cast to return and reprise their roles if Season 3 is renewed.

Koro-sensei

Karma Akabane

Nagisa Shiota

Tadaomi Karasuma

Trailer of Assassination Classroom Season 3

The creators of Assassination Classroom 3 have not yet published an official trailer. On YouTube and other relevant channels, though, you may witness a variety of fan-made trailers. Also, till then you can enjoy the previous trailer of Assassination Classroom.

Conclusion

Since there is no update from the creators for season 3 of Assassination Classroom. Till then we have to wait for further information. More updates will be uploaded soon here on the page itself.

Here in the article, we have shared the latest updates with you. The rest upcoming information will soon be updated on this page. Stay tuned on Bisouv.com for more updates. If you like this article, leave your valuable comments below. We value your thoughts.