Netflix Renew Arcane Season 2? What is the Release Date of This Season?

With its riveting story, the animated series Arcane debuted in November 2021 and quickly became a major hit for Netflix (and one hell of a cliffhanger ending).

It even won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in September 2022, so you know it’s one to add to your watch list if you haven’t already.

But, given that you’re reading about season two, we’re going to bet that you’ve already consumed the first batch of episodes and are eager to learn when we’ll see more.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the show’s future holds.

Arcane Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 will not begin until 2023, according to Nicolo Laurent, CEO of Riot Games. We’ll most likely hear some updates now that 2023 has here. Season 2 of Arcane League of Legends has yet to be released. Riot Games, on the other hand, began production on the sequel soon after the first season was released.

According to Rioter Christian Linke, all screenplays had already been created, although tweaks had been made along the route to polish them.

Riot appears to be putting a lot of effort into Arcane season 2 this year, albeit it won’t be finished in the first few months. As a result, the release date will almost certainly be near the end of 2023.

Arcane Season 2 Plot

The plot for the second season is still being kept under wraps.

In a broader sense, though, we all know that the drama traces the origins of two renowned League champions, set in the utopian Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

Arcane Season 2 Cast

We currently have no information about the cast of the future season. However, for all we know, the majority of the series regulars are expected to return for another season. Given this, the following is a possible Season 2 cast. Examine it out.

Hailee Steinfeld as Violet “Vi”

as Violet “Vi” Powder / Jinx is played by Ella Purnell.

Powder (Mia Sinclair Jenness) as a young woman

Jayce Talis is played by Kevin Alejandro .

. Caitlyn Kiramman is played by Katie Leung .

. Caitlyn Kiramman as a young woman, played by Molly Harris

Silco is played by Jason Spisak ,

, Mel Medarda is played by Toks Olagundoye .

. JB Blanc as Vander and Harry Lloyd as Viktor

as Vander and as Viktor Ekko is played by Reed Shannon .

. Miles Brown plays the youthful Ekko.

plays the youthful Ekko. Mick Wingert in the role of Cecil B. Heimerdinger

Arcane Season 2 Trailer

Unfortunately, no trailer has been released, but we have Bridging The Rift to keep us entertained every week in the meanwhile!

There are five episodes available at the time of writing, covering everything from the animation to the music that made this show so magical.

Go check it out! And we’ll notify you as soon as a season two trailer is available. Watch the previous season trailer below:

Where to Watch Arcane season 2?

Conclusion

