Against the Ropes Release Date: Where to Watch This Series?

Against the Ropes is expected to premiere on Netflix in January 2023, and here are the most recent developments on the series.

Against the Ropes Release Date

The Netflix multi-genre series Against the Ropes will premiere on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. So the series will be released in a few days.

Against the Ropes Plot

As previously said, Against the Ropes will be a unique blend of humor, drama, and sports. That means we’ll see a wide range of emotions in this new Netflix series.

It is a female-centric series because the protagonist is a woman named Angela. Angela was in the present because of events in her past, and now that she has been freed from jail, she is attempting to reclaim her daughter’s respect and love. Mom daughter developed a dislike towards her after she went to jail, which is understandable.

To reclaim her daughter’s love and respect, she chooses to enter the world of wrestling with the assistance of a mysterious person. She does so since her daughter enjoys Lucha libre wrestling.

Against the Ropes Cast

We will see actors such as: Michelle Rodrguez, Alejandra Ley, Scarlet Gruber, Caraly Sánchez, Carmen Ramos, Alisson Santiago, Giovanna Zacaras, Cuauhtli Jiménez, and Mara Balam.



Carolina Rivera directs the series, and in addition to the above performers, we will see some more in supporting roles in other rules that we will learn about as soon as the series is released.

Against the Ropes Trailer

Where to Watch Against the Ropes

Against the Ropes is available to rent or buy on Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

