Aaron Carter Parents: What Happened to Him?

Aaron Carter, who passed away, was descended from a prominent Hollywood family. On November 5, 2022, the “I Want Candy” singer passed away at the age of 34. His siblings paid loving homage to him on social media.

My heart is shattered. My affection for my brother has never wavered, despite the difficulties in our connection.

After his brother’s passing, Nick Carter posted on Instagram, “I have always held on to the dream that he would somehow, sometime desire to walk a healthy road and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to place the blame for a loss on someone or something, but the reality is that addiction and mental illness are the true culprits in this situation. No one can ever fully understand how much I will miss my brother.

Although the Backstreet Boys member may have been Aaron’s most well-known relative, the singer is still alive. For information on Aaron’s parents, siblings, and other family members, continue reading.

Who Are the Parents of Aaron Carter?

Robert and Jane Carter, who were divorced in 2004, have a son named Aaron. Robert and Jane had five children together throughout their marriage: twins Aaron and Angel in 1987, Bobbie Jean in 1982, Leslie in 1986, and Nick in 1980.

The brief House of Carters E! series, which aired for one season in 2006, chronicled the family’s existence. Age 65 Robert passed away in May 2017.

At the time, Nick posted on Twitter, “I am heartbroken to relay the news that our father, Robert, passed away this night.

Aaron Carter Had How Many Brothers and Sisters?

Nick Carter, the eldest Carter sibling, is a vocalist who is a part of the Backstreet Boys. Bobbie Jean, his sister, has since disappeared from the public spotlight. Leslie, their sister, passed away from a heroin overdose in January 2012 at the age of 25. Last but not least, Angel was Aaron’s twin sister.

For my twin: You have my undying love. After Aaron passed away, she wrote on Instagram, “You will be sorely missed. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I promise to treasure the many memories I have of us.”

Virginia Marie, a half-sister from their father’s first marriage, is also said to exist for the Carter family. They also have a half-brother named Kaden Brent Carter and a stepsister named Taelyn Dobson, both of whom were born of his father’s previous union with Ginger Elrod.

How Did Aaron Carter Pass Away?



According to Life & Style, the vocalist of “Aaron’s Party” passed away after consuming difluoroethane and alprazolam together.



Aaron used the sedative and sleep-inducing drug alprazolam as well as the gas difluoroethane, which is frequently found in air spray cleaners, before getting into a bathtub, where he was subsequently discovered dead in November 2022, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

He was incapacitated by the drugs, which caused him to be submerged in water. His official cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning brought on by the medication combination.