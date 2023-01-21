A Tourist’s Guide to Love: Who Will Be the Star of This Movie?

A new romance film is on its way to Netflix, and guess who plays the lead? Rachael Leigh Cook Is All She Is! We’d like to share everything we know about the upcoming Netflix film A Tourist’s Guide to Love with you.

There are numerous reasons to appreciate Netflix, but one of our favorites is its regularity in bringing movies of many genres to its platform. Netflix has a large library of films and television shows, and it appears that the streaming service is always adding more high-quality content to its lineup. Everyone has something to look at!

Fans of the romance genre, on the other hand, will be overjoyed to learn that a new romantic film featuring ’90s superstar Rachael Leigh Cook will be published on Netflix in the near future. Keep reading for all the juicy details about this upcoming Netflix film.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Release Date

Mark your calendar and set your alarm for Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET,

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Plot

Here’s the official plot from Netflix:

In the film, after an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Cook) accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to hijack the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Cast

What is a travel film without an international tourist cast? Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Morgan Lynee Dudley co-star with Cook, as do popular Vietnamese stars Nst Lê Thin and Quinn Trc Trn.

But, as any rom-com fan knows, the actual casting issue is finding performers who have that certain something called chemistry. Who could compete with Cook’s hungry gazes? “The story of [a] Vietnamese-American male romantic lead is what makes A Tourist’s Guide to Love distinctive,” Tsuchida says Tudum.

Enter Ly, who defines his character Sinh as a “happy-go-lucky, very kind person who just enjoys life and lives in the moment. He’s always going for it, just like me.” Look no further than his audition for proof. Ly was a personal trainer when he was called to read opposite Cook. He replied yes without hesitation. “I [learned] a lot from her,” he says of their interactions. “She’s the wave, I’m the surfer, and I kind of let her carry me along for the ride.”

Cook’s entire face lights up when you mention Ly’s name – she can’t wait for the world to meet a new movie star. “Scott has this magnetic, one-of-a-kind personality,” she says. “The way he does life, the way he walks into a room, his take on things, he’s just such a character. ‘Oh yeah, I suppose that guy owns a bag,’ you can tell.”

A Tourist’s Guide to Love Trailer

A Tourist’s Guide to Love does not have an official trailer. We will update you as soon as we receive new information on the film’s trailer. Keep an eye on our website.

Where to Watch A Tourist’s Guide to Love?

A Tourist’s Guide to Love will stream on Netflix on April 27.

