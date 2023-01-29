A Man Called Otto: When Was a Man Called Otto Filmed?

Tom Hanks is often referred to as one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, but he’s set to play “the grumpiest man in America” in his new movie, A Man Called Otto. Maybe Hanks is enjoying the opportunity to play against his typical nice guy image after playing Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis (though we’re guessing Otto learns some of his mistakes).

Many of you may be familiar with Hanks’ character’s journey, as A Man Called Otto is based on Fredrik Backman’s New York Times bestselling novel A Man Called Ove(opens in new tab), which was previously adapted into a film of the same name in 2015.

What can we expect from the American remake? Everything we know about A Man Called Otto is listed below.

A Man Called Otto Release Date

After a few changes, the film will be widely released on January 13, 2023, following a limited release by Sony Pictures Releasing on December 25, 2022, only in New York and Los Angeles. A Man Called Otto began filming in February 2022 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and finished four months later in May 2022.

Tom Hanks has played a variety of roles over the course of his career, but it’s unusual to see him play a grumpy old man. He has proven himself numerous times; it is not unreasonable to expect him to perform admirably in this role.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and perhaps one of the gifts we will receive is to see him in this drama-comedy.

A Man Called Otto Plot

Anyone who has read A Man Called Otto is aware of the basic plot (with some American sensibilities added in to be fair). However, for those who haven’t read the book, here’s the official synopsis:

“A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Experience a funny, heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places.”

Who Will Be Part of a Man Called Otto?

Tom Hanks hardly needs an introduction. The two-time Oscar winner (Forrest Gump, Philadelphia) is one of the most well-known actors of all time. Following the previously mentioned Elvis and Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio, A Man Called Otto is the third film in 2022 (even if it only plays for one week).

Mariana Trevio (Narcos: Mexico, Overboard), Rachel Keller (Tokyo Vice, Fargo), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Greyhound), Christiana Montoya (The Guilty), and Alessandra Perez round out the cast of A Man Called Otto (Spidey and His Amazing Friends).

A Man Called Otto Trailer

Tom Hanks is a fantastic actor, but as the trailer for A Man Called Otto shows, even when he plays a grump, it’s only a matter of time before he warms up to everything going on around him. You can watch the trailer right here:

What is Otto Well-known for?

Otto I’s main accomplishment was the consolidation of the Reich. He purposefully used bishops to strengthen his rule, establishing the “Ottonian church system of the Reich” that would provide Germany with a stable and long-lasting framework.

When Was a Man Called Otto Filmed?

“‘Otto’ is an example of Ohio’s missed opportunity,” he said. “This was a project that was supposed to be shot in Ohio. It scouted filming locations in Ohio for the fall of 2020.

It shifted to Pittsburgh only after it was denied an Ohio tax credit because the cap had already been reached.”

Conclusion

Tom Hanks will play “America’s grumpy man” in his new film, A Man Called Otto. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman. Production began in Pennsylvania in February 2022 and will be completed in May 2022. The sequel to Elvis and Pinocchio is A Man Called Otto. The film was supposed to be shot in Ohio, but due to a lack of tax credits, the location was changed.

