1899 Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More!

The second season of 1899 is not yet confirmed by Netflix. But since it has been in the streamer’s Top 10 chart for the last few weeks, it’s almost certain that there will be a second season soon. Dim’s Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese made 1899, which is the most expensive German show ever made. It takes place in the late 1800s and follows a diverse group of people on the Kerberos, a steamship going from London to New York City. Even so, the passengers’ hopes of starting over are dashed when they get a distress signal from a ship that has been reported missing.

Here’s what we know so far about season 2 of 1899.

1899 Season 2 Release Date

We don’t know when season 2 of 1899 will come out because Netflix hasn’t given it the green light yet. But don’t give up just yet. Netflix has been known to wait a few weeks before adding more episodes of its most popular shows (or even months).

1899 Season 2 Plot

The second season of 1899 will probably pick up where the first ended, on the space station Prometheus in the year 2099. When Maria came out of suspended animation, Ciaran sent her a message telling her that this is the real world.

She is surrounded by other survivors, most of whom seem to be sleeping deeply as they travel through the stars. No more details are given, but that’s what season 2 is for if it ever comes about.

Read More: A Man Called Otto: When Was a Man Called Otto Filmed?

Based on what we know about Dark, we can expect timelines to start splitting and there to be more than one layer to keep track of. Bo Odar said that 1899 “gets complicated,” so whatever happens next should be just as crazy.

1899 Season 2 Cast

All of the 1899 cast members who are still alive will be back for season 2, led by Emily Beecham as Laura. Dark kept the same cast for all three seasons, so it makes sense that 1899 would do the same. This would let us follow these characters as they go through the amazing story.

Read More: One of Us is Lying Season 3: When Will It Be Out?

Cast list of 1899 Season 2.

Emily Beecham was Laura Aneurin, and Daniel Solace was played by Barnard .

. Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

as Eyk Larsen Yann Gael as Jérôme

as Jérôme Isabella Wei as Ling Yi

as Ling Yi José Pimentão as Ramiro Maciej Musiał as Olek Fflyn Edwards as Elliot

1899 Season 2 Trailer

There isn’t a trailer for season 2 of 1899 yet, but we’ll add one as soon as we know more. Up until now, you could watch the trailer for the last season.

Where to Watch 1899 Season 2?

Unless another big twist comes along and changes everything, don’t expect footage from 1899 season two to appear at all. That is unless Netflix or even another streamer comes along and brings the show back for another trip on the high seas. 1899 is now available to watch on Netflix.

How Many Seasons Does 1899 Have?

Netflix won’t be releasing Season 2 of 1899. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar planned for their mysterious Netflix drama to have three seasons. Ahead are spoilers for the first season of 1899.

Read More: Arknights Season 2: When Will It Be Available?

The Netflix show 1899, which takes place on a ship carrying people from Europe to America, is not what it seems at first.

Is It Worth It to Watch 1899?

Those who haven’t seen 1899 yet would do well to skip it. Not because it’s a bad show—everyone says it’s very good—but because it won’t lead anywhere. The show ends with its biggest surprise, but Netflix has decided not to air the second and third seasons.

Conclusion

The second season of 1899 is not yet confirmed by Netflix. But it’s almost certain that there will be a second season soon. It takes place in the late 1800s on a steamship going from London to New York City. The first season ended on the space station Prometheus in 2099. Netflix won’t be releasing Season 2 of 1899. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar planned for the show to have three seasons.

Here in this article, we have shared possible as well as the latest updates with you. All the upcoming information will soon be updated on this page. Stay tuned on Bisouv.com for the more such latest updates. If you like this article, leave your feedback. We value your feedback.